Hainan University finds 12°C storage slows ripening and reduces spoilage
Turns out, storing mangoes at 12 degrees Celsius (54 degrees Fahrenheit) is the sweet spot for keeping them fresher, longer.
Researchers from Hainan University discovered this trick actually slows down ripening and activates the fruit's natural defenses, which means less spoilage during peak season.
So if you love mangoes but hate seeing them go bad too soon, this could be a win for both shoppers and suppliers.
Mangoes at 30°C overripen, 12°C preserves
In their experiment, mangoes kept at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) ripened super fast and lost their tangy flavor, basically overripening.
But at 12 degrees Celsius, they stayed firm and tasty with steady acidity and sugar levels.
The researchers say this cooler temperature slows the fruit's metabolism and helps fight off cell damage, keeping texture and taste intact.
This finding could help reduce waste in transport and storage while making sure your mangoes stay delicious longer.