Hainan University finds 12°C storage slows ripening and reduces spoilage Technology May 26, 2026

Turns out, storing mangoes at 12 degrees Celsius (54 degrees Fahrenheit) is the sweet spot for keeping them fresher, longer.

Researchers from Hainan University discovered this trick actually slows down ripening and activates the fruit's natural defenses, which means less spoilage during peak season.

So if you love mangoes but hate seeing them go bad too soon, this could be a win for both shoppers and suppliers.