Hangzhou DeepSeek developing inference chip to reduce foreign hardware reliance

DeepSeek quietly hired chip engineers

DeepSeek kicked off this project about a year ago, quietly hiring chip engineers and teaming up with outside design firms.

The push comes after US export bans made getting top NVIDIA chips tough, so Chinese startups like DeepSeek are betting on local innovation instead.

Founder Liang Wenfeng has mentioned that chip export controls were a challenge for the company, but the team seems determined to make it work.