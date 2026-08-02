Hank Green admits using AI assisted notes after viewers complained
Hank Green, known for making science fun on YouTube, is getting heat for leaning too much on AI tools like ChatGPT.
It all started when viewers said one of his video answers had an "AI feel."
Green first denied reading from AI scripts but later admitted he's been using AI-assisted notes and that working with language models has changed how he thinks and creates.
Green apologizes on Reddit, pauses projects
Green apologized on Reddit, saying the dopamine rush from chatting with AI "is not healthy for me or good for the world." He shared that even his wife and brother had voiced concerns.
Reactions were mixed: some fans supported him, while others worried this could hurt science communication.
To address it, Green is pausing some projects and plans to cut back on content while he works on breaking his AI habit.