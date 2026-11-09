Harman launches Drops app in US to personalize music discovery
Harman, a Samsung subsidiary, just dropped a new app called Drops for iOS and Android users in the US
Instead of algorithm-driven feeds, Drops lets you find music through quick 10- to 30-second clips (complete with lyrics and album art) shared by real people.
The whole idea is to make discovering songs feel more personal and fun.
Drops shows only official releases
You can like, comment on, and share tracks, or build your own "Droplists" (basically playlists of your favorite finds).
Want to hear the full song? Drops connects with Apple Music and TIDAL for that.
The app keeps things authentic by only showing official releases: no AI-generated stuff here. Plus, thanks to a partnership with Universal Music Group, artists actually get credit when their songs are played.
For now, it's invite-only, so early users get that exclusive community vibe.