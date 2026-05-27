Harvard astronomer Avi Loeb says 3I/ATLAS may have seeded Earth

Loeb urges study of interstellar visitors

Loeb thinks the building blocks of life could have survived inside 3I/ATLAS's icy layers and been released as it passed near planets, kind of like a dandelion flower shedding its seeds.

He even suggests its unusual path could mean it was sent on purpose by an intelligent civilization.

While panspermia is still controversial, Loeb says we should definitely study these interstellar visitors more closely in the future.