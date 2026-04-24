Harvard Business School student creates Sinceerly to humanize AI writing
Technology
A Harvard Business School student has created Sinceerly, a Chrome extension that tweaks AI-generated writing to sound more human, complete with natural mistakes.
The idea came from worries that polished human text can get real people's writing flagged as fake, since detectors often confuse polished language with machine output.
Sinceerly offers subtle human CEO modes
Sinceerly lets you pick from three modes: "Subtle," "Human," and "CEO," each adding its own flavor of intentional errors or casual touches.
Whether you want just a typo or a more laid-back vibe, there's an option for you.
After a few free tries, it costs $4.99 to keep using it.