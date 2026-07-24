Harvard finds GLP-1 briefly boosts women's job and relationship prospects

Women who started GLP-1 medications saw an 18-percentage-point jump in starting new relationships, rising to 29% points after about a year and a half.

Unemployed women also had better luck on the job front; landing work increased by 13% points, then increased to 27% points over time.

As researcher Rebecca Diamond put it, "On the partnership margin, your partner cares about more than just your weight; that's why you are with them."