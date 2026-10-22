Harvard Medical School scientists reverse Parkinson's-like symptoms in mice
Harvard Medical School physician-scientist Vamsi K. Mootha and colleagues have found a drug duo that can actually reverse Parkinson's-like symptoms in mice.
By using two compounds, one that slows oxygen release (GBT601) and another that limits red blood cell production (PT2399), they triggered hypoxia (low oxygen), which helped the mice move better even after symptoms had started.
Six-week mouse treatment improved movement
The team tested this approach by first giving mice Parkinson's-like brain changes, then treating them for six weeks.
Not only did the mice get better at movement tests, but similar results popped up in other disease models too.
Harvard Medical School physician-scientist Vamsi K. Mootha said the work is pre-clinical, in mouse models, and much more work is required before moving this concept into humans.