Harvard researchers suggest collisions cause rare LFBOT space explosions

LSST to hunt more LFBOTs

LFBOTs are super quick, super bright blue blasts that fade in just days, much faster than typical stellar explosions. They don't fit old theories about how stars die.

Figuring them out could teach us more about how stars live and change over time.

To get more answers, astronomers plan to hunt for more LFBOTs using the Vera C. Rubin Observatory's newly begun decade-long Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST).