Harvard researchers sustain cultured human brain organoids over 5 years
Technology
Harvard researchers just set a new record by keeping tiny lab-grown human brain organoids alive for more than five years, way past the old record of 694 days, set in 2021.
These mini-brains, built from over 1 million cortex cells, didn't just survive; they actually grew and developed much like real brains do during pregnancy and early childhood.
Organoids accelerate neuron growth, recall stages
The team found these organoids could speed up neuron growth when nudged, and even remembered their earlier stages, kind of like skipping ahead in development when needed.
This breakthrough means scientists now have a long-term model to study how our brains grow, change, and respond to diseases or treatments, all without needing real human brains.