Harvard researchers: trimming visceral fat benefits heart, metabolism and brain
Technology
Harvard researchers say trimming visceral fat, the stubborn kind that sits deep around your organs, does way more for your health than simply dropping pounds.
This hidden belly fat affects your heart, metabolism, and even your brain, no matter what the scale says.
Visceral fat loss cuts diabetes risk
Long-term studies found that people who lost visceral fat had better blood sugar control and a 28% lower risk of type two diabetes, even if they regained some weight.
Cutting this fat also slowed down brain aging and boosted memory.
Experts recommend regular exercise and a Mediterranean-style diet to target it for lasting results.