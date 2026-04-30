Harvard study: AI diagnoses emergency patients more accurately than doctors
Technology
A new Harvard study found that AI can diagnose emergency patients more accurately than human doctors: 67% accuracy for AI versus 50% to 55% for doctors under pressure.
This could be a game-changer for how emergencies are handled in hospitals.
Researchers found AI 89% treatment accuracy
Researchers tested the AI and doctors using real hospital records, and the AI also nailed treatment plans with an 89% score (doctors got 34%).
While some experts warn about possible errors and who's responsible if things go wrong, more US doctors are already teaming up with AI.
As Dr. Adam Rodman puts it, AI should help, not replace, doctors, making care safer and smarter for everyone.