Harvard study: combining cardio and strength lowers early death risk
Technology
Harvard just dropped some pretty clear advice: if you want to live longer, mix cardio and strength training.
Their huge study (think more than 147,000 people over 30 years) found that doing both types of workouts can lower your risk of early death by up to 58%.
Strength training reduces multiple health risks
Strength training isn't just for gym buffs. It's a legit health booster.
Just 90 to 120 minutes a week can cut your overall risk of dying by 13%, heart disease by 19%, and even Alzheimer's disease by 27%.
But more isn't always better; the benefits level off after about two hours a week.
Moderate strength moves and cardio recommended
Moderate, regular strength exercises, like bodyweight moves, resistance bands, or free weights, work best.
And pairing them with cardio is the real game-changer for staying healthy as you age.