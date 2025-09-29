Harvest moon shines in October this year: When to watch

Mark your calendars for October 6-8, with the peak at 03:48 GMT on October 7. This full moon is also a supermoon, so it'll look up to 14% bigger and shine about 30% brighter than a micromoon. Look out just after sunset—the moon will rise around the same time each evening, which is classic Harvest Moon behavior.

Where and how to see it

If you're in India or anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere, look east on October 6 or 7 for the best view.

You don't need any gear—just find a spot with a clear horizon if you can.

The moon will be bright enough to stand out even in cities, but binoculars or a telescope can help you see some cool details on its surface.