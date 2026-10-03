Haryana launches digital land records correction tool, Sumita Misra says
Haryana just rolled out an online tool to fix mistakes in digital land records, aiming to make the whole process faster and less dependent on state headquarters.
Announced by Financial Commissioner of Revenue Sumita Misra, this move should help tehsils handle 99% of routine cases right where they happen: no more endless waiting.
Patwari digital corrections, fard badar retained
Now, if there's a mix-up in things like land shares or missing information online, a patwari can start a correction request digitally.
The kanungo checks it, the tehsildar gives the final nod, and if manual records are correct but the digital ones aren't, fixes happen online.
For errors in manual records, the prescribed Fard Badar procedure still applies.
Overall, this means quicker solutions and less hassle for everyone involved.