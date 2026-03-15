Haryana's new chatbot offers land services on WhatsApp
Haryana just rolled out Bhu-Mitra, a WhatsApp chatbot that lets you access key land and revenue services anytime; no more standing in long lines or dealing with paperwork.
Launched in March 2026 by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, this move is part of the state's bigger push for digital governance.
How to use the bot
Just send "hi" or "hello" to +91 9593300009 (in Hindi or English), and you're set.
You can instantly get jamabandi (ownership) records, access copies of mutation records, register deeds, generate tokens, ask for land demarcation, even file complaints, and track their status, all from your phone.
Aiming for more transparency and efficiency
This chatbot aims to make life easier for everyone dealing with land issues, especially farmers, by cutting out middlemen and delays.
As Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra put it, the goal is to end long queues and make services transparent.
More features are on the way soon.