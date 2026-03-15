Haryana's new chatbot offers land services on WhatsApp

Just send "hi" or "hello" to +91 9593300009 (in Hindi or English), and you're set. You can instantly get jamabandi (ownership) records, access copies of mutation records, register deeds, generate tokens, ask for land demarcation, even file complaints, and track their status, all from your phone.

Aiming for more transparency and efficiency

This chatbot aims to make life easier for everyone dealing with land issues, especially farmers, by cutting out middlemen and delays.

As Financial Commissioner Sumita Misra put it, the goal is to end long queues and make services transparent.

More features are on the way soon.