Havells adds AI voice control to Havells One smart-home app
Technology
Havells just dropped a new AI voice-control feature on its Havells One app, making it way easier to manage your smart-home gadgets by simply talking: no awkward commands needed.
You can use it in eight languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and more, so it's super accessible no matter where you're from.
Havells One converses and controls devices
The tech understands natural speech (even if you mix languages) and lets you control multiple devices at once: think fans, air purifiers, water heaters, air conditioners, and smart switches.
It even keeps up with back-and-forth conversations and explains device errors in plain language.
Havells is planning to add more languages and features soon, like troubleshooting tips and scheduling.