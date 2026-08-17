Hawaii's Vera Wang finds coconut husk fungi may break microplastics
Vera Wang, a high schooler from Hawaii, found that fungi living in coconut husks may be able to break down microplastics and sunscreen compounds, two major ocean pollutants.
She started out making eco-friendly filters from coconut fibers but soon discovered the real magic was happening thanks to the microorganisms inside.
Her project, done with the University of Hawai
i at Manoa, even took first place in Microbiology at this year's 2026 Hawaii State Science & Engineering Fair.
Husk fungi may be uncharacterised species
Inspired by Polynesian weaving traditions, Vera learned the fibers catch pollutants well, but it's the husk's natural fungi that may be able to break them down.
Some of these fungi may even be previously uncharacterised species!
Her work could open up fresh ways to fight marine pollution using natural materials instead of synthetic solutions.