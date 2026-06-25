Haystack News poll finds Americans wary of $1T AI spending
A new Haystack News poll shows most Americans are uneasy about how much money is pouring into AI.
Out of more than 4,100 people surveyed recently, over half said they're "very concerned" that AI investments might be way bigger than the actual payoff. Another chunk, about 14.5%, are "somewhat concerned."
With more than $1 trillion already spent on AI projects, people are starting to wonder if it's all hype or something real.
AI training raises bills and emissions
The worries aren't just about wasted cash: AI training is pushing up utility bills and emissions in local communities.
This week, fears of an AI bubble led to a massive stock sell-off, wiping out nearly $1 trillion in market value for big names like Amazon and NVIDIA.
Experts say the gap between funding and revenue could spell trouble for tech and the economy if things don't balance out soon.