Haystack News poll finds Americans wary of $1T AI spending Technology Jun 25, 2026

A new Haystack News poll shows most Americans are uneasy about how much money is pouring into AI.

Out of more than 4,100 people surveyed recently, over half said they're "very concerned" that AI investments might be way bigger than the actual payoff. Another chunk, about 14.5%, are "somewhat concerned."

With more than $1 trillion already spent on AI projects, people are starting to wonder if it's all hype or something real.