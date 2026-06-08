HBCH&RC in Visakhapatnam hosts 12th foundation day cancer congress Technology Jun 08, 2026

HBCH&RC in Visakhapatnam just marked its 12th foundation day with a big event focused on new ways to tackle thoracic and gastrointestinal cancers, types that make up nearly 25-30% of adult cancer cases in India.

Clinicians, researchers, and students from across Andhra Pradesh and nearby states came together to share ideas and learn about the latest breakthroughs.