HBCH&RC in Visakhapatnam hosts 12th foundation day cancer congress
HBCH&RC in Visakhapatnam just marked its 12th foundation day with a big event focused on new ways to tackle thoracic and gastrointestinal cancers, types that make up nearly 25-30% of adult cancer cases in India.
Clinicians, researchers, and students from across Andhra Pradesh and nearby states came together to share ideas and learn about the latest breakthroughs.
Arti Sarin stresses multidisciplinary personalized care
The congress featured hands-on workshops led by national and international experts in radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and interventional radiology.
Sessions covered cutting-edge treatments like MR-guided radiotherapy, robotic surgery, targeted therapies, and immunotherapy, all aimed at improving patient care.
Surgeon Vice Admiral Arti Sarin emphasized the need for a multidisciplinary approach and the importance of continuous scientific updating and integrating personalized medicine into clinical practice.
Approximately 150 delegates joined in, making it a major hub for advancing cancer care in the region.