HCL Foundation, GUVI trained 1,000+ Tamil Nadu students in AI
HCL Foundation, teaming up with HCL GUVI, just wrapped up an AI training program for over 1,000 students from six government engineering colleges across Tamil Nadu.
The four-week course blended online sessions and hands-on classroom work to help students bridge the gap between what they learn in college and what's needed in today's tech industry, especially around AI and Python.
Students tackle real-world problems using AI
Students got to tackle real-world problems using AI, thanks to a practical approach highlighted by HCL GUVI CEO Arun Prakash M.
Over 700 participants also took placement eligibility tests and received career guidance, prepping them for jobs in the fast-moving digital world.
Dr. Nidhi Pundhir of HCL Foundation emphasized how important it is for everyone to have access to emerging tech skills, so more people can be part of tomorrow's workforce.