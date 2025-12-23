Why HCL has joined Microsoft's Discovery platform

HCL Technologies has announced its entry into Microsoft 's Discovery, an advanced agentic AI platform. The collaboration wants to accelerate scientific research and innovation in various fields like chemistry, materials science, drug discovery, and semiconductor design. HCL is now among a select group of technology firms and research institutions contributing to next-generation scientific and engineering solutions through this partnership with Microsoft.

Collaborative development HCLTech's role in Microsoft's Discovery platform As part of the collaboration, HCL Technologies will work closely with Microsoft's Discovery team. This will include technical onboarding sessions to ensure seamless integration and effective collaboration between both organizations. After the onboarding phase, HCL will take part in research-driven projects tackling critical scientific challenges. The company plans to leverage its industry expertise to use this platform for driving innovation and improving research outcomes for enterprise clients.

Target sectors HCL's focus areas in the collaboration The collaboration between HCL Technologies and Microsoft will focus on a variety of applications. These include chemistry and materials science, pharma research and drug discovery, semiconductor development, large-scale data processing, simulation, and automated workflow optimization. The partnership is expected to leverage Microsoft's advanced AI-driven capabilities for complex research and development efforts into enterprise-scale implementations.