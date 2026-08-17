HCLTech and Economic Times held AI masterclass for engineering students
Technology
HCLTech and Economic Times teamed up for an eight-hour online AI Masterclass on August 8, bringing together about 300 engineering students from 70 colleges.
The session was all about giving future engineers real-world skills in artificial intelligence, including hands-on practice with tools like GitHub Copilot.
Students submitted 2 AI projects each
The masterclass emphasized that while AI can help automate coding, strong problem-solving skills and a solid understanding of business are still key.
Students explored advanced topics like large language models and cloud deployment, then put their new knowledge to the test, submitting two AI projects each to earn their completion certificates.