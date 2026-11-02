HCLTech launches new AI solution to streamline mainframe operations
HCLTech just dropped a new AI-powered solution that helps handle the heavy lifting in mainframe operations: think system admin, monitoring, and keeping everything running smoothly.
The idea is to boost efficiency, fix issues faster, and help companies stay ahead instead of always playing catch-up.
HCLTech embeds AI into mainframes
By tapping into its Mainframe Center of Excellence, HCLTech is making it easier for businesses to get more from their existing tech while keeping things reliable and secure.
As Corporate Vice President and Head of AI Ecosystems at HCLTech Raghu Kidambi put it, "Through our dedicated Mainframe Center of Excellence and AI innovation capabilities, we are embedding intelligent agents and operational intelligence directly into mainframe environments, enabling organizations to shift from reactive management to proactive, insight-driven operations, while preserving the security, resilience and governance these platforms demand."