HDFC Bank launches 'Neev' AI platform and in-house fraud system

HDFC's fraud tool blocks UPI scams

The new fraud detection tool scans transactions instantly, blocking shady money transfers and UPI scams in microseconds.

Unlike most banks, HDFC built this tech completely in-house to keep things secure and under control.

They've also upgraded their KYC checks with Aadhaar validation and fingerprint authentication.

As CIO Ramesh Lakshminarayanan puts it, "If you do not have your own engineering talent and your own platforms, you will not be able to compete."