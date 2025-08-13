Next Article
HDFC Bank's SmartWealth app now speaks your language
HDFC Bank just rolled out a big update for its SmartWealth app—it now supports nine major Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Bengali.
The goal? To make investing easier and more personal for everyone across India, especially in cities where English isn't the go-to.
New features for better investment tracking
Along with the language boost, there's a handy new tool to track your capital gains and losses—so keeping an eye on your investments (and taxes) is way less of a headache.
Plus, the app now shows all your mutual funds in one place—even those you didn't buy through HDFC Bank.