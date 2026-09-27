Health wrap: AI transforms health care, experts stress safety
Technology
The Health Wrap episode just explored how AI is changing health care, from speeding up drug and vaccine development to helping doctors with medical imaging and big decisions.
Abdul Gaffur (Apollo Hospitals), an infectious diseases expert, and Ramya Kannan (The Hindu), Health Editor, highlight that while AI brings exciting possibilities, patient safety and real scientific proof should always come first.
AI analyzes medical data, oversight required
AI can sift through huge amounts of medical data way faster than humans, making research and diagnosis more efficient, but it's not here to replace doctors.
The episode also points out the need for appropriate safeguards on health data and reminds listeners that human oversight is still key when using AI-generated advice in medicine.