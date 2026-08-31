Healthwatch England warns AI scribes linked to errors in NHS
Technology
Healthwatch England is worried about AI scribes being used in NHS doctor visits.
These tools are supposed to make note-taking easier, but there have been some serious slip-ups, like mixing up medical terms, confusing drug names, and skipping important instructions.
Some of these mistakes fly under the radar unless patients spot them themselves.
No England-wide oversight for AI scribes
Right now, there is no England-wide oversight for these AI scribes. They are not even classed as medical devices.
Healthwatch is calling for proper rules and ways to report problems.
While the NHS hopes AI will save time, experts warn that fixing its errors could actually slow things down until the tech gets better.