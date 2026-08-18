Heart Aerospace X1 completes historic 1st flight on August 16

The X1 is massive (106-foot wingspan and 11340kg), but flying it used only about $5 worth of electricity.

While that shows how efficient electric planes could be, the tech isn't ready for everyday airline use yet due to battery weight and limited range.

Anders Forslund, founder and CEO of Heart Aerospace, said, "With the first flight of X1, Heart Aerospace has demonstrated electric flight at the scale of a commercial airliner."