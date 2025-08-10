Heavy cannabis use linked to oral cancer risk Technology Aug 10, 2025

Heads up: A new study says people with cannabis use disorder (CUD) are over three times more likely to get oral cancer within five years than those without it.

Researchers looked at health records from 45,000+ adults—none had oral cancer when the study started.

Out of those with CUD, 0.74% developed oral cancer, compared to just 0.23% for everyone else.