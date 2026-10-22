Helion rolls out semiconductors aiming to halve fusion energy losses

Helion's new semiconductor line will be set up in Washington state, with more than $100 million going into research there.

While these upgrades will not be ready for Helion's 2028 Orion plant, they are expected to boost future plants and could even benefit defense and consumer electronics.

As co-founder and CEO at Helion, David Kirtley puts it, reducing energy loss, "If we can cut that loss in half, that's actually twice the power output of the fusion system," showing just how much potential this technology has across different industries.