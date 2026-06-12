Helios Horizon 1st crewed plane with solid-state batteries in Florida

Solid-state upgrade raises energy density 60%

Solid-state batteries are a huge step up for electric planes: they store more energy, charge super fast (up to 80% in under 15 minutes), and are safer than regular lithium-ion ones.

Helios Horizon's upgrade means it now gets a 60% jump in energy density and can even recharge on the go using solar panels and a special turbine.

Next up: aiming for a record-breaking flight to 40,000 feet later this year.