Helios Horizon 1st crewed plane with solid-state batteries in Florida
Technology
Helios Horizon just made history as the first crewed plane to fly using solid-state batteries.
The big moment happened on June 5, 2026, in Florida, with test pilot Miguel Iturmendi taking it for a series of short tests to validate the aircraft's weight and balance after the batteries were installed.
Solid-state upgrade raises energy density 60%
Solid-state batteries are a huge step up for electric planes: they store more energy, charge super fast (up to 80% in under 15 minutes), and are safer than regular lithium-ion ones.
Helios Horizon's upgrade means it now gets a 60% jump in energy density and can even recharge on the go using solar panels and a special turbine.
Next up: aiming for a record-breaking flight to 40,000 feet later this year.