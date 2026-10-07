Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai win 2026 Chemistry Nobel Prize
Technology
Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai just won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for research that's changed how scientists understand chemical reactions.
Announced today, their work is being celebrated for opening up fresh possibilities in chemistry.
Nobel Committee praises Kagan, Soai work
The Nobel Committee called their achievements praised their groundbreaking work, noting that Kagan and Soai's research has advanced our understanding of chemical processes and has opened new avenues for exploration in both theoretical and applied chemistry, and has the potential it holds for future developments in the industry.
With this win, they join a lineup of scientists whose ideas have truly moved chemistry (and humanity) forward.