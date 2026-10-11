Henri Kagan, Kenso Soai win 2026 Nobel for controlling chirality
Henri Kagan and Kenso Soai just won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for figuring out how to control chirality: basically, the left- or right-handedness of molecules.
This discovery matters because it lets scientists make much purer and safer medicines, since two versions of the same molecule can have totally different effects in our bodies.
Kagan and Soai boost drug safety
Kagan showed you don't need a perfectly pure catalyst to get strong chiral results, while Soai found a way to create super-pure molecules even from non-chiral starting points.
Their work helps prevent drug disasters like the thalidomide tragedy from decades ago, where the drug was first marketed as a sedative and left thousands of children with birth defects in the early 1960s.
Thanks to their breakthroughs, making safe and effective medicine is now a lot more reliable.