Hermeus pairs Quarterhorse with Ramjet-X for sustained high Mach testing

Hermeus is shaking up flight testing by pairing its Quarterhorse supersonic plane with the Ramjet-X vehicle.

Together, they'll let clients run high-speed tests: Quarterhorse boosts Ramjet-X to Mach 1.5 so its engine can kick in and accelerate to high-Mach velocity.

This means commercial and government clients can test sensors, communications systems, high-temperature materials, autonomy software, and propulsion technologies under sustained high-Mach conditions without building pricey custom vehicles.