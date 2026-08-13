Hervey Bay dolphins display shelling, 1st record outside Shark Bay

Some bottlenose dolphins in Hervey Bay, Queensland, have been spotted using sea snail shells as part of a clever hunting trick to catch fish.

They chase fish into empty shells, lift them out of the water, and tip them so the fish slides right into their mouths.

This is the first time scientists have seen this "shelling" trick outside Shark Bay.

The research was led by Dr. Alexis Levengood from the University of the Sunshine Coast.