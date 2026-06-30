Hexaware launches AI-powered Tensai for Reasoning Ops with expert checks
Technology
Hexaware just rolled out Tensai for Reasoning Ops, its new AI-powered platform designed to make IT support a lot smarter.
The system uses AI agents to watch live data and spot issues before they become big problems, but still checks everything with real experts, so you get the best of both worlds and less hassle for IT teams.
Tensai learns from monitoring data
What's cool is that Tensai pulls info from all sorts of sources (like monitoring tools, change logs, and network maps) and learns as it goes.
The platform is targeted to solve problems up to 40% faster and cut down manual work by almost half.
Hexaware sees this as a step toward fully automated, self-healing IT systems that save money while keeping things running smoothly.