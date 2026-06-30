Hexaware launches AI-powered Tensai for Reasoning Ops with expert checks Technology Jun 30, 2026

Hexaware just rolled out Tensai for Reasoning Ops, its new AI-powered platform designed to make IT support a lot smarter.

The system uses AI agents to watch live data and spot issues before they become big problems, but still checks everything with real experts, so you get the best of both worlds and less hassle for IT teams.