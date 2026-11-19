Hibernating golden hamsters' microglia switch on genes like early Alzheimer's
Scientists just found a surprising connection between hibernating hamsters and Alzheimer's.
When golden hamsters hibernate, their brain's immune cells (called microglia) switch on genes similar to those seen in early Alzheimer's, even though these animals don't develop the usual brain plaques.
Microglial changes reverse after hibernation
The changes in hamster microglia during hibernation, like shorter cell branches and more inflammation, actually go back to normal once their shape and fat accumulation begin to resemble those of active hamsters again.
Neuroscientist and senior author Patrik Verstreken says studying these natural brain shifts could help us figure out how neurons stay resilient or break down, giving researchers a new way to investigate processes that also occur in dementia.