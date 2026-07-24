Himachal Pradesh launches Aapda Rakshak app to report disasters offline
Himachal Pradesh just rolled out Aapda Rakshak, a new app that makes it way easier to report disasters like landslides, floods, and fires.
You can snap photos or videos and log your location, even if you're offline.
Once you're back online, your report goes straight to the state's emergency team so help can get moving fast.
Digital disaster database and UNDP training
The app isn't just about quick alerts: it's building a digital database to help analyze disasters in the future.
Over 50 officers and staff members monitor reports around the clock, and the state is teaming up with UNDP to train women's self-help groups, youth clubs, community volunteers, and local representatives so everyone from remote villages to cities can use it.
The Android version is launching soon (iOS will follow), and other states are already showing interest after it was presented at a recent BRICS meeting.