Hisense launches UR8S RGB MiniLED TVs in India starting ₹119,990

These TVs pack RGB MiniLED tech for super-bright, accurate colors (up to 3,500 nits) and a smooth 180Hz refresh rate, great for sports or gaming.

They come with the Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor that tweaks picture quality on the fly and anti-reflection screens for viewing in brightly lit rooms.

You also get Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos sound with a 2.1.2-channel setup, and you can grab one online from Reliance Digital, Amazon, or Flipkart.