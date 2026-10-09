Hisense launches UR8S RGB MiniLED TVs in India starting ₹119,990
Technology
Hisense just launched its latest UR8S RGB MiniLED TV series in India, offering 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models. Prices start at ₹119,990.
The launch event saw Hisense India CEO Pankaj Rana and TV host and actor Shefali Bagga attending the launch event.
UR8S TVs reach 3,500 nits brightness
These TVs pack RGB MiniLED tech for super-bright, accurate colors (up to 3,500 nits) and a smooth 180Hz refresh rate, great for sports or gaming.
They come with the Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor that tweaks picture quality on the fly and anti-reflection screens for viewing in brightly lit rooms.
You also get Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos sound with a 2.1.2-channel setup, and you can grab one online from Reliance Digital, Amazon, or Flipkart.