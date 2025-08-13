Hisense's 116-inch Mini LED TV costs $30,000

Hisense's new TV is a color accuracy champ

The 116UX uses separate red, green, and blue LEDs—unlike regular Mini LED TVs—to deliver richer colors and can hit 95% of the BT.2020 color space (translation: super vibrant picture).

Samsung's new Micro RGB TV claims to hit a perfect 100% of that same color range but hasn't shared its US price yet.

If you want something slightly smaller (and a bit less expensive), Hisense also dropped a 100-inch model for $19,999.

Both brands are clearly aiming for anyone who wants an epic home theater setup—and has some serious cash to spend.