Hisense's 116-inch Mini LED TV costs $30,000
Hisense just launched the 116UX, a giant 116-inch RGB MiniLED TV with a jaw-dropping $30,000 price tag.
Announced at CES earlier this year and now available at select retailers like Best Buy, it's all about next-level color accuracy and ultra-realistic visuals.
This move comes right after Samsung revealed its own high-end Micro RGB TV, so the big-screen competition is definitely heating up.
Hisense's new TV is a color accuracy champ
The 116UX uses separate red, green, and blue LEDs—unlike regular Mini LED TVs—to deliver richer colors and can hit 95% of the BT.2020 color space (translation: super vibrant picture).
Samsung's new Micro RGB TV claims to hit a perfect 100% of that same color range but hasn't shared its US price yet.
If you want something slightly smaller (and a bit less expensive), Hisense also dropped a 100-inch model for $19,999.
Both brands are clearly aiming for anyone who wants an epic home theater setup—and has some serious cash to spend.