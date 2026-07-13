Hiten Dharpure sets Guinness World Record with 39.25mm arm
Hiten Dharpure, a 17-year-old from Nagpur, just landed in the Guinness World Records for building the world's smallest working robotic arm.
At only 39.25mm long, smaller than most house keys, it can actually grip and lift tiny objects, beating the old record by over 5mm.
Pretty impressive for something you could almost lose in your pocket!
Dharpure 3D-printed arm could aid microsurgery
Hiten designed and 3D-printed the arm using advanced tech, packing in micro servo motors and precise controls so it moves smoothly on three axes.
The idea isn't just cool: it could be useful for things like microsurgeries or other delicate jobs in healthcare.
According to his mother, Hiten's curiosity started young: "He would always open them up to see how they worked."
Now that curiosity has turned into a world record!