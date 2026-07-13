Hiten Dharpure sets Guinness World Record with 39.25mm arm

Dharpure 3D-printed arm could aid microsurgery

Hiten designed and 3D-printed the arm using advanced tech, packing in micro servo motors and precise controls so it moves smoothly on three axes.

The idea isn't just cool: it could be useful for things like microsurgeries or other delicate jobs in healthcare.

According to his mother, Hiten's curiosity started young: "He would always open them up to see how they worked."

Now that curiosity has turned into a world record!