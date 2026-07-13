HMD Global debuts India-focused Vibe 2 5G with Sarvam AI

Vibe 2 includes Sanchar Saathi app

The phone also comes with Sanchar Saathi, an app from the Department of Telecommunications that helps you manage connections and track lost devices.

Looking ahead, HMD wants to add real-time translation and smarter AI workflows. They're planning affordable 4G and 5G phones for Diwali while still leading India's feature phone market.

Kunwar admits prices may rise due to global chip shortages but says they're working hard to keep things fair for buyers.