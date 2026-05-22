HMD Global launches ₹10,999 Vibe 2 5G in India

Indus AI supports 22 Indian languages

Indus stands out because it supports 22 Indian languages and can switch between Hindi and English mid-conversation (pretty handy for everyday chats).

Built on a massive model, it was first shown off at the India AI summit this February.

Right now, it doesn't work offline or offer quick shortcuts on the device, but HMD hopes that combining affordable phones with multilingual AI will help more people connect across India's diverse languages.