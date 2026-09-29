HMD launches Vibe2 Pro 5G in India with Dimensity 6300
HMD just dropped the Vibe2 Pro 5G in India, adding a fresh pick to its Vibe lineup.
The phone goes on sale October 8 during Flipkart's Big Billion Days.
It's designed for smooth multitasking, better photos, and all-day entertainment, running on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip with options for 6GB or 8GB of RAM.
Vibe2 Pro 5G 6.78-inch 64MP 6,000mAh
You get a big 6.78-inch Full HD+ display with a super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, a sharp 64MP main camera, and a hefty 6,000mAh battery with fast charging.
Prices start at ₹14,999 (6GB of RAM) and go up to ₹16,999 (8GB of RAM), with color choices like Silver Mist, Aqua Green, and Cosmic Purple.
The Vibe2 Pro 5G also supports 22 Indian languages thanks to Indus by Sarvam AI and offers wide after-sales service through over 200 centers across India, so help is always close if you need it.