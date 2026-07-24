HMD Touch AI launches in China priced at CNY 469
The HMD Touch AI is a fresh throwback to the Nokia Lumia days, just launched in China for CNY 469 (about ₹6,700).
It features a 3.2-inch touchscreen and packs ByteDance's Doubao AI, letting you translate, learn, snap photos with retro effects, and even generate images, all on a simple feature phone you can preorder now.
No 3rd party apps, 2MP camera
No third-party apps here: the HMD Touch AI keeps things focused with parental controls, basics like an MP3 player and the classic Snake game, plus six built-in AI assistants for chatting, translating, storytelling, and art.
You get a 2MP camera with vintage vibes, swappable colorful covers (cyan by default), dual-SIM slots, an SOS button for emergencies, USB-C charging on a 1,950mAh battery, dual-4G support, Wi-Fi hotspot sharing, and yes, mobile payments too.