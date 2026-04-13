Hong Kong hosts 2 robotics exhibitions showcasing over 100 robots

EngineAI unveils PM01, plans China factories

These robots are not just for show: companies like Novautek say they will provide emotional satisfaction through conversations and serve as a teacher to older adults and children.

Some bots showed off martial arts moves or security skills, while Shenzhen-based EngineAI introduced the PM01 robot, with the company planning to launch two factories in China for mass production this year.

Meanwhile, more than 400 humanoid robots with female features and soft synthetic faces have already been sold, and some are working in museums and government spaces across China, helping visitors and making tech feel a bit more human every day.