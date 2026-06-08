Hong Kong InnoEX showcased around 100 robots despite energy issues

Several companies showed varied robot capabilities

Shenzhen DX Intech showed off realistic service bots on wheels, while Beijing's Linkerbot grabbed attention with its humanoid band and skillful robotic hands.

EngineAI's PM01 moved smoothly but sometimes looked worn out, and UBTech's Walker S2 confirmed the company's reputation as a robotics leader.

Unitree's Go2 robot dog entertained visitors with playful gestures, and Galbot's G1 delivered items from a screen-order system and occasionally tossed them across the bench, highlighting both progress and ongoing challenges in the field.