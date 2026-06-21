Hong Kong set to open 1st robot run convenience store

Xiao Gai runs operations, Galbot expands

Xiao Gai handles everything, stocking shelves, helping shoppers, and managing checkouts, all while chatting in multiple languages.

The store offers snacks and over-the-counter medications, with Galbot projecting that the sheer novelty of the store will boost the area's foot traffic by up to 40%.

Galbot hopes to open 100 more robot stores across 10 cities soon, joining a global wave of workplace automation (like Japan Airlines's recent robot baggage handlers).