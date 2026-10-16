Hong Kong study suggests H. pylori behind 20% colorectal cancers
Technology
A new study from Hong Kong has found that a common stomach bug, Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori), might be behind about one in five cases of colorectal cancer worldwide.
The research suggests that checking for and treating this infection could help lower cancer risk for a lot of people.
Researchers urge targeted H. pylori screening
Looking at data from 48.7 million people, researchers discovered that those with H. pylori infections had a 59% higher chance of developing colorectal cancer.
They're now calling for more targeted screening, especially in places where this bacterium is common, and say better research could help fine-tune ways to prevent these cancers in the future.